Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Gordon L. Grashorn, 42, of Antelope Meadows Drive, Burns, on a misdemeanor probation and parole arrest without warrant at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus