Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Natashia Redublo, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Snyder Avenue.
Daniel J. Hernandez, 23, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and destruction of property at 12 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Aubri A. Apacanis, 32, of Summit Drive for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Summit Drive.
Branson M. Potter, 34, of Hanson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:31 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road; also arrested for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics, three counts of theft-use or dispose (greater than $1,000) of firearm/livestock, and conspiracy-drug charges at 12:19 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kathleen L. Gley, 31, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and improper registration at 3:23 a.m. Monday at Leeds Place and Dover Road; also arrested for felony altering or forging a title or registration and misdemeanor issuing a false certificate at 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Cody R. Todd, 26, of Missile Drive for felony conspiracy-drug charges and possession of schedule I and II narcotics at 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Keynan M. Swanner, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol at 2:59 a.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Darcy E. Latham, 34, of Morningside Drive on felony warrants for a parole violation in Wyoming and possession of schedule I and II narcotics from the Colorado Department of Corrections at 8:53 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Olieva Martinez, 55, of an unidentified city in Texas for DUI-controlled substances, interference with a peace officer and no valid certificate of title/registration at an unknown time Monday at mile marker 382 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Linda S. Johnson, 58, of Sacramento, California, on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant for failure to pay at 4:52 p.m. Monday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.