Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacob R. Winkler, 32, of Pershing Pointe Drive for public intoxication and resisting arrest at 10:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 19th Street and Converse Avenue.
Latisha M. Loetscher, 30, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:28 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Lincolnway.
Marcus D. Hall II, 63, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of O'Neil Avenue and West 20th Street.
Aaron H. Bridger, 36, of Rio Verde Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gloria L. Landeroz, 38, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Andre J. Golden, 28, of King Court for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 44, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 17th Street.
Shelby M. Kvaal, 27, of Ahrens Avenue for felony aggravated fleeing/eluding with prior conviction, misdemeanor reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting arrest and being violent/tumultuous to property at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 21st Street.
Paul B. Lamphier, 30, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Evans Avenue and East First Street.
Misty D. Warner, 43, transient, for misdemeanor entry into/on other person's property and refusing to obey at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Missile Drive and West 24th Street.
Kenneth R. Perry, 29, of West 21st Street on a felony warrant for parole violation at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Tiffany P. Sonneland, 36, of Hanson Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Dustin L. Yearout, 44, of Bremerton, Washington, on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benito I. Loneman, 37, of Riverton on a warrant for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) and two misdemeanor counts of child abandonment at 1:42 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dareck A. Girten, 31, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:42 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven A. Brewer, 44, of Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:42 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Combs, 25, of Glenrock on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kevin L. Barker Jr., 31, of County Road 217 on a warrant for misdemeanor theft (pick pocket) and interference with a peace officer (with injury) at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin J. Peters, 36, of Torrington on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 9:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Derek I. Mendoza, unknown age, of Ashford Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:26 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Glenn T. Green, 45, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota J. Ashcraft, 23, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gilbert G. Vigil, 49, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Platte County at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Cory J. Valenta, 37, transient, for misdemeanor aggravated assault on a police officer and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jedaiah W. Sneed, 41, of East First Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Carmen M. Polley, 53, of Quartzsite, Arizona, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremy J. Brooks, 48, of Denver on a felony warrant for theft at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Chrystina'h L. Harpole, 42, of Persons Road for misdemeanor domestic assault and interference with a peace officer (with injury) at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Timothy L. Palmer, 49, of Wheatland on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Abigail L. Russell, 23, of 16th Street for misdemeanor protection order violation at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Shalee E. Salazar, 49, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of eastbound Interstate 80 and North College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Cheryl D. Hairston, 60, of East 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 0 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Paul Tchernitsky, 62, of Brooklyn, New York, for felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid and plant), felony intent to distribute and misdemeanor speeding at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 356 on eastbound Interstate 80.