Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 32, of Snyder Avenue for domestic battery at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Jason Martinez, 40, of West 17th Street for felony aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 8 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Paula R. Downer, 23, of Hellwig Road for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony sale/delivery of marijuana, felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East 21st Street.
William J. Onyski, 40, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, driving without an interlock device and driving with a suspended license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thomes Avenue and West 19th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Anthony J. Seal, 37, of Marble Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 9:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jordan G. Brady, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dakota J. Ashcraft, 22, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Samantha M. Mauch, 35, of Richardson Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kimberly A. Wunch, 53, of Worth Drive on a felony warrant for larceny out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Eddie L. Spigner Jr., 46, of Campfire Trail on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
James M. Foley, 38, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jordon L. Lucero, 26, transient, on three felony warrants for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph B. Boyke, 32, of Dayshia Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Corey G. Smith, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony conspiracy at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Charles H. Pinkelton, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony conspiracy at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Tobey D. Parson, 25, transient, on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) out of Sweetwater, Wyoming, and for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal), felony possession of a controlled substance (plant), misdemeanor no registration and misdemeanor no seatbelt at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.