Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jimmy M. Stevens, 25, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for public intoxication and for five separate misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, having an open container of alcohol, harassing phone calls, pedestrian impeding traffic and refusing to obey at 8:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Katie Doup, 29, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 10 on northbound Interstate 25.
John L. Butler, 44, of Platteville, Colorado, for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 10 on northbound Interstate 25.
Michael J. Colombaro, 32, of Laramie Street on a hold for a felony probation and parole violation at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Britney C. Robbins, 33, of Richardson Court for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry onto property, unlawful entry into house, malicious mischief and driving with a suspended license (second offense or greater) at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Marijah J. Tafoya, 35, of Greybull Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 2:24 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Sagebrush Avenue.
Jose J. Madrid, 33, of Eaton, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, interfering/obstructing, careless driving, driving without taillights and driving without a valid license at 11:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Windmill Road.
Edward D. Connin, 30, of Factor Lane on a felony warrant for methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Sweetwater County at 4:56 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Grandview Avenue.
Tristan L. Smith, 24, of Marble Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:19 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, of Cheyenne on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Loveland, Colorado, and for felony theft of a motor vehicle at 8:37 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Dustin M. Huff, 36, of Rainbow Road for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Amber R. Espinoza, 41, transient, on a felony warrant for destruction of property greater than $1,000 at 9:38 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Jordin S. Hall, 29, of Poplar Court for felony aggravated assault-threatening with a weapon, misdemeanor domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street on two separate misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order and failure to pay at 4 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 4500 block of Parkview Drive.
Jennifer L. Armstrong, 39, of Seslar Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence.
Joseph P. Robinson, 22, of East Fourth Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4800 block of East 12th Street.
Aaron C. Cerda, 43, of West 17th Street for felony failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Ronel D. Olmstead, 51, of Parker, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Natrona County at 4:09 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Stephen R. Burke, 39, of Seminoe Road on a felony warrant for child abuse by a person responsible for the welfare of the child at 11:29 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Dustin M. Huff, 36, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah M. Meyer, 28, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jay M. King, 23, of Garden Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Laramie County jail.
Kara K. Casey, 36, of Ridge Road on two misdemeanor warrants for theft of greater than $1,000 at 12:12 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher A. Clark, 34, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor probation/parole violation-arrest without a warrant at 10:06 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Devon J. Swan, 26, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elias J. Lazo Rodriquez, 35, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving under a revoked license at 6:25 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jeremiah N. Garcia, 21, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Nicholas J. Havens, age unavailable, of Arvada, Colorado, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 8:54 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 11.5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Norman Wilson, 26, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangerment with a firearm and for felony possession of a controlled substance-powder/crystal, felony possession of a controlled substance-pill, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license (second offense or greater) and misdemeanor compulsory insurance (first offense) at 6:04 a.m. Thursday in the 110 block of North Greeley Highway.
Devonne J. Pandullo, 27, of East Ninth Street on a felony warrant for domestic battery (third offense) and for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and having a passenger not wearing a seatbelt at 11:37 p.m. Nov. 24 at mile marker 8.5 on Interstate 180.