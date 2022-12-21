Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John R. Vigil, 51, of Pinto Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Carla J. Noel, 52, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Randall Chilcher, 55, of Snyder Avenue for felony driving under the influence (four or more in 10 years) and misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, headlights required and driving with a suspended license at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at East Pershing Boulevard and Seymour Avenue.
Richard R. Kwedor Jr., 40, of 28th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Marie A. McLean, 35, of McFarland Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 37, of Madison Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:21 p.m. Friday at Victoria Drive and Ridge Road.
Phillip J. Moyte, 39, of East 19th Street for misdemeanor DUI (second in 10 years) at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Ridge Road.
Sammuel Trujillo, 27, transient, for misdemeanor motor vehicle theft and destruction of property at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Vincent M. Davis, 31, of Grove Drive on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest without warrant at 3 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ernest G. Bedford, 58, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Tyler J. McLendon, 28, of Mountain Road for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:44 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Calvin Newnham, 64, transient, on a misdemeanor community corrections program rejection/termination at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a felony warrant for escape from detention at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher M. Ledney, 32, of East Eighth Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gordan L. Grashorn, 42, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Lincolnway.
Brystal L. Clark, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Sabrina A. Logan, 29, of Converse Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
Joshua J. Sterling, 30, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving with a suspended license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Roads 203 and 161.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Akes Drive for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, careless driving and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:06 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Murray Road.
Aaron J. Felzien, 42, of Denise Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:27 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Andrew K. Halter Provost, 29, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Martin A. Martinez Jr., 30, of Factor Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:29 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Wayne Snelling, 43, of East 10th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at the Laramie County jail.