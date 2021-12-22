Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael A. Solis Sr., 55, of Southwest Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 41, transient, for felony theft at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Tracy D. Curbelo, 53, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:40 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Jordon N. Lucero, 27, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon) and misdemeanor domestic battery and on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
Marti Vialpando, 42, of Leisher Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:21 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Vincent S. Washington, 38, transient, for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury), aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping (inflict bodily injury on or terrorize victim or another), unlawful entry into an occupied structure, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor property destruction; on felony warrants for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and failure to register as a sex offender; and on a warrant for felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Michael W. Baher, 41, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Ciarra N. Espinoza, 26, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
Johnathan D. Perry, 31, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
David S. Massar, 63, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Sheri M. Gertie, 52, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) and refusing to obey at 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Paul B. Lopez, 37, of Snyder Avenue for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury), aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and unlawful entry into an occupied structure at 11:58 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.
Robert M. Ellis, 59, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Zachary D. McDonald, 32, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Noah R. Brunner, 22, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Snyder Avenue.
Alan J. Kriebel, 44, of Pasadena Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Central Avenue; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and domestic battery (second offense, fewer than five years since last conviction) at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Richard M. Sawinski, 40, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:15 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Eric D. Pierce, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Justina M. Lopez, 30, of Van Lennen Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
David M. Struebing, 62, of Elmwood Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 9:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dayshia Lane and South Greeley Highway.
Kristi J. Pomeroy, 57, of Marie Lane for a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant at 4:03 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Taysia S. Leyo, 20, of Melton Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Epitacio D. Hernandez, 41, of 24th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 8:23 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for theft at 7:44 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.