Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Derrick D. Archuleta, 35, of East 14th Street for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, refusing to obey, individual possessing an open container or consuming alcohol, public intoxication and refusing identification to a police officer at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Paul Griego, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Christopher Turner, 27, of West 24th Street for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Misty L. Stricker, 42, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 10:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Enrique G. Vigil, 22, of Weaver Road for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication and property damage at 4:35 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brittany C. Sullivan, 28, of Dell Range Avenue on a felony warrant for two counts of forgery at 11:55 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Hunter K. Piver, 22, of East Polo Plate for felony motor vehicle theft at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jiovonne D. Ayala, 28, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine or heroin, misdemeanor possession of cocaine or heroin and misdemeanor possession of other dangerous drugs at 11 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
John E. Sanders, 42, of Buckboard Road on a warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 8:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Milt-Rose Drive and Interstate 80 Service Road.
Jairo H. Bautista, 26, of Evans, Colorado, on a court order at 8 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Johnnie R. Worsham Jr., 59, of Evans Avenue on a court order at 7:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Dareck A. Girten, 30, of Second Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:53 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter L. Moss, 36, of Casper, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support through Laramie County Circuit Court at 3:51 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua K. Nichols, 31, of Hilltop Avenue on a felony warrant for parole violation at 10:35 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 41, of Flaming Gorge Avenue on a warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Wade A. Wheeler, 40, of Blue Sage Road for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), interference with a peace officer, carless driving and lane use at 11:21 a.m. Monday at mile marker 385 on Wyoming Highway 225/Otto Road.
Nolberto Mendez Sanchez, 51, of Tampa, Florida, for felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana in plant form and felony possession with intent to deliver at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Osvaldo Alvarez Merlo, 57, of West Palm Beach, Florida, for felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana in plant form, felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor false record of duty status and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in a commercial vehicle at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Mohammad Teimoortagh, 31, of St. Charles, Missouri, for felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana in plant form, felony possession of more than 0.3 grams of marijuana in liquid form and felony possession with intent to deliver at 5:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.