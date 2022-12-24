Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sonia De Los Angeles Ebert, 30, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Nathan C. Helvik, 38, transient, on a felony community corrections rejection at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
David E. Johnson, 35, of West Leisher Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Sandra A. Paiva, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at West 18th Street and Carey Avenue.
Joshua A. Reid, 30, of East 19th Street for felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday at East Lincolnway and Platte Avenue.
Jason A. Mullen, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Brent M. Bury, 33, of West Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to comply with probation and on a felony warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Service for an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Graycee R. Bingham, 20, transient, on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
George E. James, 64, of Patton Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Chairrity N. Meehan, 34, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Van Lennen Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, refusing to obey and disturbing the peace/property at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
John M. Brauneis, 30, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community corrections program at the Cheyenne Transitional Center.
Hasan J. Stanfield-Bruce, 25, of Laramie on a felony warrant issued by the Maryland Parole Commission for parole violation; a warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for burglary; a warrant from the Fort Collins Police Department for assault; and a warrant from Howard County, Maryland, for failure to register as a sex offender at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ramon L. Rodriguez, 27, of Evans Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted address.
Randall K. Harris, 58, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for failure to register as a sex offender at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Nationway.
Adam N. Sharif, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Pershing Boulevard.
Lynda D. Erwin, 58, of West Lincolnway on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:33 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Andres Z. Cuevas, 25, of Modesto, California, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Breanna M. Bickerstaff, 33, of Second Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Hinesley Road.
Isaac J. Martinez, 47, of Hilltop Avenue for felony theft of motor vehicle parts at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Happy Jack Road.
Taylor J. Williams, 28, of Milatzo Avenue for misdemeanor DUI and speeding at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West College Drive.
Mark A. Belanger, 34, of Casper on a felony warrant for escape detention at 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Akes Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Sabrina A. Logan, 29, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Anthony T. Williams Jr., 27, of Murray Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 212 and South Avenue B-6.
Natalie A. Villalobos, 36, of East Riding Club Road for misdemeanor DUI at 8:23 p.m. Monday at mile marker 2 on Wyoming Highway 219.