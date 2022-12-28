Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Earl R. Lawson, 66, of Renee Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, with child passenger), open container of alcohol and parking on sidewalk at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

