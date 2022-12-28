Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Earl R. Lawson, 66, of Renee Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, with child passenger), open container of alcohol and parking on sidewalk at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Royce A. Rozea, 24, address redacted, for misdemeanor violating a protection order and disseminating an intimate image with intent to humiliate/harm/harass at 3:45 p.m. Monday at a redacted address.
Ross James, 54, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and interfering/obstructing at 7:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Ray P. Robinson, 60, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and falsely reporting a crime to a police officer at 6:37 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bent and Randall avenues.
Tracy D. Curbelo, 54, address redacted, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of McFarland Avenue.
Devin G. Martinez, 23, of 21st Street for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at noon Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Zachary E. Kowalak, 38, of Powderhouse Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Warren Avenue.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East 12th Street.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Armando R. Tail, 22, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 10:28 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Shirley H. Price, 64, of Grier Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), violent/tumultuous to property and careless driving at 8:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Nationway and Crook Avenue.
Joshua F. Saunders, 31, of Casper for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:04 p.m. Friday at a redacted address.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Francisco V. Ortiz, 56, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Joshua C. Stamey, 37, of Persons Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 10:22 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Avenue D and Persons Road.
James M. Gulley, 37, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Murray Road.
Andrew J. Arellano, 34, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Derick Spadi, 27, of West 27th Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding and operating a stolen vehicle and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for a parole violation at 9:48 a.m. Monday on the eastbound off-ramp of Interstate 80 at mile marker 348.
Anna M. Kwedor, 23, of Pine Ridge Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain a single lane at 9:28 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 42 on U.S. Highway 85.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Wyatt D.R. Opalinski, 26, of Kimball, Nebraska, for DUI (drugs) and possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Parsons Street, Pine Bluffs.