Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Wayne R. Clark, 49, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:35 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Boyd M. Boykin, 41, of Chuck Wagon Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Tony J. Hall, 35, of County Road 143 for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 7:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 215 and County Road 136.
James R. Wallace, 30, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at his residence.
Destiny Hansen, 21, of Prosser Road for felony accessory before the fact, felony accessory after the fact and misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type) at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Amber L. Allen, 33, of Campstool Road on a felony warrant for forgery (making) at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kayla A. Moody, 33, of County Road 120 on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 1600 block of Southwest Drive.
Manuelito A. Lovato, 42, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 1600 block of Southwest Drive.
Charity N. Meehan, 33, of Adams Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for child endangering (drugs) and delivery of paraphernalia at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Drake L. Mueller, 23, of Fir Drive on a felony warrant out of Big Horn County for a bond revocation at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Laramie County jail.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 33, of Ninth Street on a misdemeanor court order at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Laramie County jail.
Steven T. Glover, 57, of Allison Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Anthony M. Hernandez Sr., 37, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 100 block of East College Drive.
Jacob T. Tyree, 35, of Harmony Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 2:47 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Daren K. Deaver, 58, of Duff Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Laramie County jail.
Drake L. Mueller, 23, of Fir Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher E. Michaels, 41, transient, on a felony hold out of Phillips County, Colorado, at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Laramie County jail.
Ramelle S. Wanstell, 21, of McCue Drive on felony warrants for theft and probation violation at 4:27 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brian Walker, 20, of Commissary Road, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 8:57 p.m. Dec. 25 at milepost 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Justina J. Hart, 49, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor probation violation and failure to pay at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Briandale O. Horton, 30, of Pittsboro, N.C., for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and drugs), possession of marijuana in plant form (less than 3 ounces) and following too closely at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 22 at milepost 10 on northbound Interstate 25.
Janell E. Goss, 29, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, for misdemeanor DUI (with two children in vehicle) and failure to wear a seatbelt at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 22 at milepost 399 on eastbound Interstate 80.