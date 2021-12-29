Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
James W. Paiva, 27, transient, on felony and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Pershing Boulevard.
Roland C. French, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
Jennifer S. Thackray, 51, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, giving false identity and unlawful entry onto property at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Justin D. Hay, 29, of Belmont Avenue for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and open container of alcohol at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
Andrew K. Halter-Provost, 28, of Bonnie Brae Loop on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 18th Street.
Grady L. Peoples, 49, of House Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:16 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Jacob S. Reeves, 27, of Gordon Road for felony aggravated assault-threat with a weapon and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:10 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Michael A. Norwood, 46, of 20th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:39 p.m. Friday at his residence.
John D. Hill, 34, of Evans Avenue on one felony and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Piccadilly Drive.
Hailey A. Scheschi, 20, of Eighth Street for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor reckless driving, fleeing/eluding and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Windmill Road.
Timothy B. Swyers, 42, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:18 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Danny L. Moore, 67, of Carroll Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Anne M. Mawk, 33, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply (bond revocation) at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Seth I. Ginn, 23, of Oak Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Roberto Olague, 29, of 18th Street for felony motor vehicle theft at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 22 at his residence.
Joshua N. Jimenez, 21, of Rabbit Brush Trail for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman (minor injury and no weapon), felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Amanda L. Stephens, 34, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, resisting arrest and unlawful entry onto property at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Roxanne Pena, 39, of Bear River Avenue for misdemeanor violent/tumultuous to property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:58 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Heather M. Hayner, 33, of Snyder Avenue for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession of an open container of alcohol, reckless driving, expired/improper registration, no liability insurance, possession of burglary tools and a seatbelt violation at 12:58 p.m. Dec. 22 at Converse Avenue and East 15th Street.
Richard C. Kwedor, 20, of 28th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 22 at Goshen Avenue and East Ninth Street.
Joseph N. Paredes, 29, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance, driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at an intersection, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 a.m. Dec. 22 at West 29th Street and Dillon Avenue.
Dereck D. Hernandez, 50, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at his residence.
Joshua J. Bumford, 44, of Ninth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:19 p.m. Dec. 21 at his residence.
Chelsie L. Parmley, 32, of South Fork Road on felony and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, shoplifting and a prior summons for shoplifting at 4:08 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Kacey Carlson, 47, of Montalto Drive for unlawful entry onto property and possession of a controlled substance at 2:47 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Darren K. Medley, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:49 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.