Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brian Fiscella, 41, of Gunsmoke Road for felony domestic battery and felony strangulation of a household member at 8 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Gwendolyn L. Moore, 56, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a felony warrant for child neglect out of Hamilton County, Tennessee, at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Trent Court.
Michael J. Kelly, 43, of Dunn Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Amber R. Espinoza, 41, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry and interference with a peace officer at 9:29 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, and for felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
James E. Turnage Rehbein, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North College Drive and East Pershing Boulevard.
Sergio Rodriguez, 37, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Denver County, Colorado, at 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael R. Swartz, 51, of Rock Springs Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fox Farm Road and Morrie Avenue.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, and for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Eric A. Smith, 24, of West Seventh Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Frontier Mall Drive and Dell Range Boulevard.
Kelly R. Bingham, 32, of Charles Street for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, throwing a stone/missile, unlawful entry onto property and possession of marijuana under .25 ounces at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Wills Road.
Erik Theusen, 40, of Alexander Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol-incapable of safely driving (third offense in 10 years) and open container at 7:41 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Bradley Avenue.
Joshua Sheetz, 41, of Foxcroft Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at his residence.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Kirk M. Miller, 40, of Westminster, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, and for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication, refusing to obey, unlawful entry onto property and fighting/riotous conduct at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jesse S. Johnson, 35, of Hope Court on a felony warrants for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 3000 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County, Wyoming, at 12:22 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sally A. Schuldies, 30, of East Prosser Road for two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:28 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Christopher M. Willmer, 47, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Vernon R. Tennant, 34, of Adams Avenue for felony theft-use or dispose at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Hunter K. Piver Jr., 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Laramie County jail.
Kagen C. Meyer Jr., 19, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Laramie County jail.
Wade A. Wheeler, 40, of Blue Sage Road on a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Laramie County jail.
Kristopher J. Bowers, 39, of Terry Road on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 31, of West Eighth Street on a hold for a DUI/drug court sanction at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
John W. Rogers, 56, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery (less than five years since last conviction) at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kara K. Casey, 36, of West College Drive for two counts of felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession in pill form at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 900 block of West College Drive.