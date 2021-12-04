Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
George L. Garcia Sr., 63, of West 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 34, of Trent Court on a felony DUI/drug court hold at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jeannie L. Ross, 39, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony DUI/drug court hold at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Catherine M. Archibeque, 56, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Weld County, Colorado, at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for theft and failure to comply at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Stephanie Shriver, 32, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Worth Drive.
Cameron A. Jackson, 27, of Hoy Street on a misdemeanor warrant for kidnapping out of El Paso County, Colorado, at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gregory M. Means, 43, of West Carlson Street for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Philip G. Guilford, 49, of Russell Avenue on a felony warrant for driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Felipita A. Maldonado, 20, of Van Buren Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, probation violation and failure to pay at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Charles Street; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for felony motor vehicle theft at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Avenue C-1.
Bryan E. Joe, 31, of Vanderwagen, New Mexico, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Andre T. McNeill, 24, of West Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Beverly R. Coon, 36, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Joel A. Huston, 36, transient, for felony burglary from a vehicle, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 11th Street.
Tyler J. Hill, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and by Wyoming Highway Patrol on a misdemeanor warrant for driving without a valid license and seatbelt violation, and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Platte County at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 6 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Michael P. Duckworth, 45, transient, for felony theft from a motor vehicle and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Country Club Avenue and Dillon Avenue.
Calvin S. Boyer, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Keelan M. Postlewait, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for trespassing at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Mynear Street.