Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trent L. Stan, 30, of Hunters Way for felony destruction of property greater than $1,000, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kiowa Street and Ogallala Place.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Adam R. Schmidt, 36, of Gordon Road on a DUI/drug court hold at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Branson M. Potter, 33, of Hanson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Austin A. Sanders, 27, of Laramie, Wyoming, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah M. Meyer, 28, of Broken Wheel Court on a court order at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel A. Roybal, 35, of 31st Street for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph J. P. Robinson, 22, of Fourth Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin M. Huff, 36, of Rainbow Road on a DUI/drug court hold at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacqueline M. Belt, 41, of Woodhaven Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael J. Conroy, 42, of Four Mile Road on misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangerment and domestic battery, and two separate misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Avion Cavitt, 21, of Murray, Kentucky, for felony possession of marijuana in plant form (greater than three ounces), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving under suspension for failure to appear (second offense or greater) and misdemeanor speeding at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 368 on U.S. Highway 30.