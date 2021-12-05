Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gina M. Carabajal, 41, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Diego A. Smith, 19, of West Eighth Street on a warrant for two felony counts of aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor counts of property destruction and underage consumption of alcohol at 11:06 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Angelo D. Sortor, 54, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Casey J. Fox, 19, of Buttercup Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless endangering (conduct) at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jayden I. Trujillo, 19, of Longmont, Colorado, on felony warrants for failure to comply and strangulation of a household member, two misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (first offense) at 8:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremiah J. Silvesan, 19, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court at 7:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven P.W. Oswald, 25, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail; and for two misdemeanor flashing red light violations, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer with injury and reckless driving at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Johnathon L. Pennock, 35, of Farthing Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:01 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Ronald A. Romero Jr., 21, of Saddle Ridge Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Morrie Avenue.
Daniel E. Martens Jr., 33, of Greenway Street on a felony court order at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Donald L. Akers, 49, of Campstool Road on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Wendy J. Hoffman, 50, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail; and on a felony warrant for identity theft and probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin R. Hopka, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (health) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Ahrens Avenue.
Barbara P. Schutkowski-Fortish, 71, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (health) at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Ashley A. Carrillo, 28, of East 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Airport Parkway and Converse Avenue.
Lavelle Brown Jr., 37, of Desmet Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Platte County at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Airport Parkway and Converse Avenue.
Steven B. Pixley, 34, of College Drive for misdemeanor destruction of property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Camille M. Garcia, 26, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for stalking (communicating) at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Andy L. Lovato Jr., 48, of Pleasant Valley Trail for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license, and on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Allison Road.
Kaelyn J. Riley, 20, of Torrington for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, .02 under 21) and interference with a peace officer with injury at 3:39 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 7900 block of Ridge Road.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jesus M. Franco, 30, of Terry Road for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and possession of cocaine, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 1 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Ashley N. Haberman, 36, of Foxglove Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 20 on U.S. Highway 85.
Nora Vega, unknown age, of West Fourth Street, Pine Bluffs, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 364 on Interstate 80.