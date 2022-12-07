Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Bradley A. Lieurance, 23, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Broken Wheel Court.
Joey R. Easterwood, 33, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Cadence I. McBee, 21, of Canyon Drive on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:05 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 45, of Reiner Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Rue Terre.
Kelly Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, being violent/tumultuous to property and disturbing the peace/property at 2:40 p.m. Monday at East 17th Street and Central Avenue.
Crystal M. Urquidez, 36, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:10 p.m. Sunday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
Tua N. Nguyen, 49, of Boston, Massachusetts, for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
James A. Flores, 28, of Fire Walker Trail for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Gunther A. Heilmann, 19, of Sullivan Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and rude/improper/indecent behavior at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Trevor S. Robinson, 22, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:26 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jeremy J. Holz, 42, of Cheyenne (unknown address) for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Ronald E. Stringer, 45, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and fighting/riotous conduct at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Nakisha M. Mills, 30, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:23 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Interstate 180 and West Ninth Street.
Antionette L. Hayward, 30, of Ogallala Place for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, third in 10 years) and headlight violation at 11:25 p.m. Friday at Manewal Drive and Yellowstone Road.
David M. Alarcon, 66, of Sparks Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:08 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 27, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Anne M. Mawk, 34, of McComb Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael J. Vest, 23, transient, for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Christina D. Frame, 56, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding at 9:49 a.m. Friday at Basin Street and Pineridge Avenue.
Chaiyun P. Traipoom, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Marvell E. Evans, 25, of Murray Road on a warrant for five counts of felony forgery (making) and three counts of felony conspiracy at 11:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Austin D. Price, 37, of Terry Road for felony aggravated assault with injury, misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Christopher Roedocker, 40, of Gabriel Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West College Drive.
Todd Steinbock, 54, of County Road 134 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:26 a.m. Saturday at I-180 and East Fifth Street.
Jeremy B. Martin, 47, of O’Neil Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jacob C. Paquette, 24, of Terry Bison Ranch on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick S. Moore, 61, of Factor Lane for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Joseph D. Hylton, 22, of Arvada, Colorado, for felony theft (greater than $1,000), felony aggravated fleeing, two felony counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony intent to distribute, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving, and on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 2:55 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 4 on Interstate 25.
Dana Koch, 22, of Arvada, Colorado, for felony theft (greater than $1,000), felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to distribute and misdemeanor eluding at 2:27 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 4 on I-25.