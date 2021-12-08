Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicole M. Nelson, 35, transient, for misdemeanor motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Missile Drive.
Alonso E. Enriquez, 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Kaelen A. Tinker, 20, of East 27th Street for felony simple assault on a peace officer, felony disarming a peace officer, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor attempt to commit a crime at 1:02 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Phillip R. Krei, 28, of Missile Drive for felony aggravated child abuse (physical, not responsible for welfare) at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jennifer Thackray, 50, transient, for misdemeanor loitering and interfering/obstructing at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Tiana Z. Stone, 22, of Hoy Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Terry Brock, 61, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house at 11:47 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 17th Street.
Jesse R. Martinez-Stickler Jr., 29, of Dayshia Lane on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Ridge Road.
William M. McFaul, 34, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 2:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Evangelynn C. Caleb, 47, of West Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for battery (touching in a rude manner) at 1:29 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Krista S. Gartner, 39, of West College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 12:34 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Stanfield Avenue.
Richard E. Tafoya III, 40, of Greybull Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Anthony D. True, 33, of East 23rd Street for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, speeding, one-way violation, stop sign violation, driving with a suspended license and possession of heroin, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court, and on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Dwayne D. Cadell, 23, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), fleeing/eluding and lack of vehicle registration at 2:27 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West 28th Street; and by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, and on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Weld County, Colorado, at 2:27 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West 28th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jacob S. Garcia, 32, of Cheyenne Street on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:21 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jesika L. Yates, 27, of Billings, Montana, for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding at 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Turk Avenue.
Christopher Bennett, 30, of Billings, Montana, for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor fleeing/eluding and reckless driving, and on a felony NCIC hold at 8:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South College Drive and East Fox Farm Road.
Selena M.A. Nelson, 23, of Avenue B-2 on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 1:49 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Steven R. Brown, 54, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Noel Gomez, 23, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Darcy E. Latham, 34, of Morningside Drive for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of heroin and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Montalto Drive.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 35, of Mary Way for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Montalto Drive.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 33, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Avenue C.
Guy L. Meyer, 32, of Kornegay Court on a felony sanction for parole violation at 4:04 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Dominic M. Jacoby, 32, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor court order at 8:12 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Gerald S. Hobbs, 29, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:25 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Combs, 29, of Glenrock on a felony warrant for parole violation at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Luke A. Garcia, 32, of Miller Street, Pine Bluffs, for felony distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Main Street in Pine Bluffs.
Kyle Woolington, 38, of Walnut Street, Pine Bluffs, for felony distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Main Street in Pine Bluffs.