Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Logan D. Harsy, 18, of Sowell Drive for misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor assault-battery at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Lions Park Drive.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Ninth Street and House Avenue.
Johnathan Bowles, 39, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Jordan N. Lucero, 26, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft greater than $1,000 and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Eighth Street.
Dylan P. Johanson, 28, of Church Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member at 11:36 a.m. at his residence.
David S. Jarrett, 56, of Crook Avenue on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brooklie A. Duvall Ryerse, 58, of Walterscheid Boulevard for felony strangulation of a household member and felony intentional abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult at 9:30 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, of West Seventh Street for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor criminal trespassing at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Clinton J. Baskall, 47, transient, for misdemeanor probation/parole violation (arrest without a warrant) at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Dr.
Eddie L. Spigner Jr., 46, of Campfire Trail for felony violation of a protection order (stalking) at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Windmill Road.
Philip A. Pineda, 33, of East 21st Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey and misdemeanor resisting arrest at 9:28 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Andrew C. List, 28, of Cabot Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kevin P. Pacheco, 43, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor false imprisonment at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Amos J. Mora Sr., 52, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a hold for felony sex offender registration violation at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew T. Brosh, 45, of Imperial Court on a misdemeanor court order at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Caleb D. Pepp, 33, of San Francisco, California, for felony possession of marijuana in plant form (greater than three ounces), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent and misdemeanor speeding at 3:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 371 on eastbound Interstate 80.