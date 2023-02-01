Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kyle C. Baldwin, 36, of Moreland Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jacob G. Gold, 20, of Concord, California, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Foyer Avenue.
Allissa M. Arellano, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:41 p.m. Monday at Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle.
Michelle R. Deshazo, 31, of Arp Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:09 a.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Besiki Marsagishvili, 39, of Garfield, New Jersey, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and open container of alcohol at 6:59 a.m. Sunday at Campstool Road and Hutchins Drive.
Jeffrey D. Chowning, 62, of Garden Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jennifer A. Marquez, 38, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and giving a false identity at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at North College Drive and Campstool Way; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a felony hold out of Colorado Springs for parole violation at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bryan Pineda Leal, 18, of an undisclosed Cheyenne address for misdemeanor public intoxication and underage individual buying/selling/possessing/consuming/soliciting alcohol at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Silverton Drive.
Jessica M. Goodwin, 33, of Garrett Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Christopher M. Herrera, 38, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West 11th Street.
Kevin R. Grimm, 49, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery (making) at 10:10 p.m. Friday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Jefferson Road.
Scott J. Johnson, 34, of Rio Verde Street for misdemeanor indecent exposure and interfering/obstructing at 4:40 p.m. Friday on the Warren Avenue viaduct.
Wendy M. Cooper, 44, of East Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:56 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Daniel L. Snow, 46 of Carter Road for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 1:25 p.m. Friday at Cutler Drive and West Lincolnway.
Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Derick J. Archibeque, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:50 a.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, misdemeanor seatbelt required for passenger over 12 years of age, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Victor A. Flores, 34, of Missile Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:37 a.m. Friday at his residence.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Valerie Monroe, 32, of Terry Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:37 p.m. Monday at Horse Creek Lane and Horse Creek Road.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of West Cribbon Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor theft (shoplifting) at 2:37 p.m. Monday at Horse Creek Lane and Horse Creek Road.
Michael R. Torres, 37, of East Lincolnway on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 8:55 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Zackary K. Kelly, 41, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan N. Davis, 22, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and for fighting in public at 10:43 a.m. Friday at Missile Drive and West Lincolnway.
Kenneth J. Lafferty, 31, of East 19th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a marijuana-type drug and possession in pill form at 7:08 a.m. Friday at Sunridge Drive and Avenue C.
■
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Melanie H. Booth, 43, of Cordova Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:37 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 15 on Wyoming Highway 210.