Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brittany A. Weaver, 31, of Cheyenne Place for misdemeanor possession of suspected marijuana, misdemeanor failure to have a valid driver’s license and felony sale or delivery of methamphetamine at 3:55 p.m. Monday at milepost 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Joey A. Carabajal, 43, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 2 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue.
Bradley S. Griffin, 39, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor property destruction, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and felony stalking at 11:16 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Road and Timberline Road.
David A. Hernandez, 36, of 10th Street on a felony parole violation at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, for misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Jesse J. Sena, 43, of West Seventh Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dominick G. Jenkins, 25, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery, violating a protection order and interference with a peace officer at 5:48 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jose H. Hernandez, 18, of El Camino Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), as well as misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer, fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 4:50 a.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road.
Robert J. Rush, 57, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, for felony motor vehicle theft at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Diana V. Valero, 25, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, felony forgery-altering and felony motor vehicle theft at 4:31 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Aja U. Johnson, 21, of College Drive on a district court warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:26 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Trey R. Watson, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 9:42 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jimmy G. Whitver, 48, of Avenue C-1 on misdemeanor court order at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Pedro P. Morales Jr., 22, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sean P. Archer, 29, of Market Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor court order at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter J. Lewis, 45 of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor court order at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric A. Smith, 24, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor court order at 3:18 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathaneil Z. Johnson, 32, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor court order at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elliott E. Train, 24, of Dacono, Colorado, for DUI at 9:41 p.m. Sunday at milepost 341 on westbound Interstate 80.
Zorigtbaatar Dunder, 44, of Denver for DUI, driving with a suspended license, unsafely operating a vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear a seat belt at milepost 377 on westbound I-80.
Faisal N. Kaddo, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to distribute at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.