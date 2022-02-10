Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Tracy M. Farmer, 34, of East Fox Farm Road for felony property destruction, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), interference with an emergency call and false imprisonment, and on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a firefighter at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, burglary, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and driving under suspension (subsequent violations) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:51 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Buckboard Road.
Steven R. Brown, 55, of Van Lennen Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor property destruction, shoplifting and three counts of assault and battery at 1:28 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Vance L. Howard, 68, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Senio P. Nuu, 38, of Rio Verde Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jeffrey D. Gregorio, 51, of Cleveland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of an open container and right turn position at 9:43 p.m. Friday at North Greeley Highway and Interstate 80.
Mark D. Brennan, 50, of Smokebrush Drive for misdemeanor DUI at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Andrew T. Vernon, 21, of Philadelphia on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with injury, two misdemeanor warrants for property destruction and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with an emergency call at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Laramie County jail.
Alice F. Knight, 55, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Chase A. Lemons, 24, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:06 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Laramie County jail.
Brandon S. Bernhardt, 29, of Redmond Road for misdemeanor driving under suspension (subsequent violations) at 12:52 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 5800 block of Eastland Court.
Kevin D. Brown, 61, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 3400 block of Farthing Road.
Princeton A. Jones, 35, of Arkon, Ohio, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Alexandria D. McCart, 25, of Vosler Place for a misdemeanor probation and parole violation and/or sanction at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Wyoming Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Robert D. Broadway, 62, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for battery-touching in a rude manner at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Vince Patino, 32, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant to serve sentence out of Albany County for violation of a protection order at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Stephen A. Eagle, 31, of Rawlins on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor judgment and sentence order from Fremont County at 10:22 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Ray P. Robinson, 59, of 10th Street for felony assault with injury at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patric Rodrigues, 25, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor open container of alcohol, DUI (combination of alcohol and a controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance (3 ounces or less) at 11:12 p.m. Saturday at milepost 5.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
Breauna M. Grover, 25, of Nunn, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:14 p.m. Friday on Missile Drive.
Mark Rangitsch, 59, of Council Bluff for misdemeanor DUI and failure to maintain a single lane at 10:24 p.m. Thursday at milepost 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Kellie S. Bruellisauer, 29, of Aurora, Colorado, for felony conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver drugs in pill/capsule form, possession of drugs in pill/capsule form and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in plant form (less than 3 ounces) at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 1 at milepost 3.1 on Wyoming Highway 223.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Justino M. Velasco, 24, of Salinas, California, for felony unlawful possession of marijuana and misdemeanor speeding at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 200 block of Main Street in Pine Bluffs.