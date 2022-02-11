Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kristina J. Spradlin, 25, of Rawlins Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of East Lincolnway.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and possessing/using drugs (amphetamine type) at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dillon Avenue.
Melissa I. Budd, 36, of Country Club Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest, refusing to obey and entering another person’s property at 8:41 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street.
Kayla A. Boom, 29, of Eastview Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 7 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Brenden M. Tyler, 19, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Ranea R. Huerta, 20, of West 29th Street on misdemeanor warrants for violating a domestic violence protection order and for bond revocation at 5:42 p.m. Monday at East 10th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Issac M. Romero, 31, of Murray Road for misdemeanor possession of a meth-type drug, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and theft at 4:30 p.m. Monday at West Prosser Road and Bette Lane.
Maria L. Sanchez, 35, of Willow Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:30 p.m. Monday at West Prosser Road and Bette Lane.
Scott K. Jackson, 35, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Richardson Court.
David A. Rael, 52, of West Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for violating terms and conditions of participating in Veterans Treatment Court at 8:57 a.m. Monday at the Wyoming Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ambri J. Rogers, 19, of Reese Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 2:07 a.m. Monday at East 12th Street and North College Drive.
Warren N. Harryman, 22, of Grier Boulevard on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East 20th Street.
Thomas G. House, 28, of East Riding Club Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 12:58 a.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Fremont Avenue.
Lorenzo A. Abrego, 37, of Gregory, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and speeding at 12:41 a.m. Sunday at Warren Avenue and East Fourth Avenue.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 52, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Dean R. Metz, 39, of Pebrican Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and a civil violation at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive.
Maira C. Colarusso, 26, of Windsor Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication Saturday at 3:22 a.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Henderson Drive.
Shon D. Maez, 29, of Panhandle, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol at 2:22 a.m. Saturday at Carey Avenue and West 17th Street.
Julie M. Sumner, 46, of Waterscheid Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 4 at East Third Avenue and Central Avenue.
George E. Wederski, 39, of Pathfinder Avenue for felony aggravated fleeing/eluding (with property damage of greater than $10,000), a felony warrant for probation violation, and misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type), interference with a peace officer (no injury) and failure to appear at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
Shawna M. Ornelaz, 44, of Christine Circle for misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type) and possession of marijuana at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and possession of marijuana at 9:28 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue; also arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting under $100 at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
John T. Georgeff, 69, transient, for misdemeanor assault-battery at 7:57 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 30, of West First Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 4 at Reed Avenue at West 31st Street.
Patrick C. Mueller, 29, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 500 block of Southwest Drive.
Joseph Beecher, 48, transient, for felony false imprisonment and theft at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway; also arrested on a federal felony warrant for kidnapping and a felony warrant from the Rio Blanco (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office criminal mischief at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Derek Meriwether, 37 of West Sixth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 3 at his residence.
Todd A. Harris, 44, of Greenway Street for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and an open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at McComb Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Cristina A. Hermosillo, 43, of Goshen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Marshall L. Robin, 39, of Van Lennen Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at his residence.
Jianchen Zheng, 37, of Ridge Road for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane-unsafe lane change at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Whitney R. Madrid, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:41 pm. Feb. 1 in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Alice F. Knight, 55, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Anthony D. Teppert, 36, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for refusing to obey and unlawful entry into house at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.