Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jessica M. Olivares, 38, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug; on misdemeanor Laramie County warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and domestic battery; and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for child endangerment and driving under suspension (second offense) at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

