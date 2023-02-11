Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jessica M. Olivares, 38, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug; on misdemeanor Laramie County warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and domestic battery; and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for child endangerment and driving under suspension (second offense) at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Wilbert D. Munoz-Cauich, 49, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor simple assault at 11:05 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Benjamin R. Halcott, 22, transient, for driving without a valid license, obstructing, seat belt required and expired registration; on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay; and on misdemeanor warrants for theft and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Hot Springs Avenue.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, transient, for felony burglary and felony possession of burglary tools and for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Santiago Gonzalez, 28, of Dean Paul Drive for driving with a suspended license (second offense), expired registration, driving without insurance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Morrison Court.
Trevis K. Martinez, 21, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:05 a.m. Thursday at Big Horn Avenue and East 16th Street.
Shelby T. Girten, 27, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant out of Colorado for criminal impersonation, second-degree assault and menacing at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Neoganae O. Presbury, 19, of West 28th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor assault and battery at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jacob S. Garcia, 33, of Cheyenne Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Charles Street.
Christieona M. Williams, 25, transient, for speeding, driving with a suspended license, giving a false identity and interference with police, and on a felony warrant out of Broomfield, Colorado, at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Yellowstone Road.
Graycee R. Bingham, 20, of Killarney Drive on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
David B. Christensen, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Garrett S. Ross, 24, of Melton Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, combination of alcohol and controlled substance) and failure to stop at a flashing red light at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday at Capitol Avenue and East 17th Street.
Crystyl F. Parker, 44, of East Allison Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies for felony bringing a controlled substance/liquor into the jail at 4:36 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Luis C. Buenrostro, 29, of Grove Drive on a felony warrant for child abuse out of Knox County, Tennessee, at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Justina M. Lopez, 31, of Highland Road on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Juan A. Galvin Jr., 41, of Laramie Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Campstool Road and Hutchins Drive.
Frankie Y. Rinker, 71, of Casper for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and expired registration, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Fremont County at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at Henderson Drive and East Pershing Boulevard.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Devan A. Stanford, 27, of an unknown address on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Carla J. Noel, 53, of Hot Springs Avenue for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 10:22 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Scott A. Zimmerman, 47, of Chugwater Drive on a felony warrant for theft at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Alexander R.E. Wall, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespass (communication) at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Kirk L. Duggan, 55, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Aaron J. Romero, 28, of Pueblo, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Julian E. Gonzales, 23, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Oak Street.
Andy L. Lovato Jr., 49, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Michael R. Abeyta, 37, of County Road W for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kristi J. Pomeroy, 58, of Marie Lane for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane of travel at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.