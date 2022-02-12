Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Korey Stephen, 41, of Laramie Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
Patrick H. Gill, 42, of Sixth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and violent-tumultuous acts to property at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
William A. Cole, 49, of Lunsford Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:55 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Cody M. Cochran, 31, of James Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West College Drive.
Keaun L. Neville, 23, of West 28th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 8:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Eric M. Sidwell, 30, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday at East 18th Street and Dunn Avenue.
Adam J. Rexius, 25, of Saratoga Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jeramie V. Lewis, 36, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Transfer Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ramona M. Hinsley, 41, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tayler L. Powers, 28, of 27th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:52 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesus E. Ayala, 36, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:23 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Bryan O. Cunningham, 30, of Kornegay Court on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Rory L. Kirkpatrick, 32, of El Camino Drive on a felony hold for an active warrant out of Pueblo County, Colorado, for sexual exploitation/enticement of child at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Randall Avenue.
Jeannie L. Ross, 40, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Natrona County at 5 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth R. Perry, 29, of West 21st Street for felony destruction of property at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 22, of Allison Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Nicholas R. Olson, 36, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for felony possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I plant, greater than 3 ounces) and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance at 2 p.m. Thursday at milepost 1 on Wyoming Highway 222 (Roundtop Road).
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Melissa L. Taylor, 38, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a felony warrant for probation revocation at 1:27 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Main Street in Pine Bluffs.