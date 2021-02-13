Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Melody Y. Clayton, 49, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass-communication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Matthew J. Gerhard, 42, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
David A. Hess, 22, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Bobbi R. Mackinnon, 42, of Drew Court for felony forgery (making) and felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Yellowstone Road.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, for misdemeanor malicious mischief at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
Sabrina A. Logan, 27, of Atkin Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Martin A. Martinez, 28, of Atkin Street for felony strangulation of a household member at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 25, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Julian A. Solis, 44, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at West Allison Road and Walterschied Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicholas A. Rierson, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Gregg Way.
James W. Paiva, 26, of Gregg Way on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Trevar A. Brown, 45, of Gordon Road on a felony probation and parole arrest without warrant at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Sean P. Archer, 29, of Market Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor court order at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Josiah A. Richardson, 22, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jamiejames G. Jennings, 41, of King Arthur Way for felony strangulation of a household member at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Zadrian R. Gonzales, 29, of McComb Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor court order at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael R. Welty, 40, of Otto Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Barbara A. Hilliard, 49, of Belleview, Florida, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 4 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 383 on eastbound Interstate 80.