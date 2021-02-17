Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John D. Hill, 33, of Evans Avenue for two counts of felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:43 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Eric D. Breazeale, 48, of Hilltop Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:23 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Hillary A. Mundt, 29, of Mountain Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Shalon B. R. Taylor, 35, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a felony NCIC hold at 3:34 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Mountain Road.
Nickolas B. Bolejack, 20, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Frederick J. Schiele Jr., 30, of Bent Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court, a felony NCIC hold and a misdemeanor out-of-county warrant at 11:50 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
James A. Bergeron, 26, of West Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor criminal entry and interference with a peace officer at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Skiler G. Stevens, 21, of East Laramie Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court, three misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property, two misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering (conduct), three misdemeanor warrants for duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Brett M. Lieurance, 26, of La Mesa, New Mexico, on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and false imprisonment at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Pablo Alvarado-Peraza, 22, on misdemeanor warrants for unlawful entry into an occupied structure, domestic battery and failure to appear at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael R. Welty, 40, of Laramie, Wyoming on a misdemeanor city court order at 12:39 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian A. Charpentier, 19, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of assault (battery) and on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of battery (touching in a rude manner) at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Justin J. Hofer, 39, of Ethan, South Dakota, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and the misdemeanor charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked; unsafe mechanical condition; and possession of a controlled substance (pill form) at 3:30 p.m. Monday at mile marker one on Wyoming Highway 212.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, of East 8th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance (second offense within 10 years), driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, and failing to wear a seatbelt as a driver at 1:42 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 23 on southbound Interstate 25.
Michael J. Savell, 65, of Bremerton, Washington, for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to deliver at 12:33 p.m. Sunday at mile marker eight on southbound Interstate 25.
Thomas M. Nace, 39, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine (third or greater offense) and felony theft at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Westedt Road and U.S. Highway 30.
Seth M. Hook, 34, of Sacramento, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 11:24 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 368 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Nathanial A. Franks, 27, of Applewood Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) and failure to maintain lane of travel at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 356 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Laura J. Wagner, 34, of Pershing Pointe for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) and interference with a peace officer at 10 p.m. Friday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Huntor C. Valentine, 29, of Gillette, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Friday at mile marker 12 on southbound Interstate 25.