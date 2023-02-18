Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus