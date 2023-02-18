Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Mercadez A. Montoya, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Southwest Drive.
Jon E. Chastain, 59, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jozlyn J. Dickinson, 30, of East 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Justin D. Hay, 30, of Belmont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:38 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Anthony F. Wells, 34, of East Eighth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Ridge Road.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 34, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Airport Parkway.
Mark L. Wells, 40, address not provided by suspect, for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Taryn J. Burke, 23, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Fourth Avenue and Central Avenue.
Joe G. Morales, 55, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and Campstool Road.
Royce A. Rozea, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ray Carillo, 32, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of other dangerous drug and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael R. Abeyta, 37, of Country West Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jozlyn J. Dickinson, 30, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Derek G. Ascherin, 29, transient, on a felony federal drug violation at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Marshall L. Robin, 40, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a combination of controlled substance and alcohol (DUI) and destruction of property at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Royce A. Rozea, 24, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
John W. Pixley, 56, of County Road 214, Hillsdale, on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Justin M. Lillie, 35, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kayla A. Moody, 34, of County Road 120 on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, transient, on four felony warrants for burglary at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard L. Wilcox, 54, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Daniel L. Snow, 46, of Carter Road on a misdemeanor court order for theft-deprive at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Karen M. Cruz, 47, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) at 2:42 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10 on northbound Interstate 25.
Orlando F. Olague, 24, of West Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (combination of controlled substance and alcohol), improper lane use, open container of alcohol in vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in plant form (less than 3 ounces) at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.