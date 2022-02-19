Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
David T. Turnbow Jr., 25, of Crook Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and failure to pay at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Ashley Cain, 24, of West Seventh Street for misdemeanor domestic assault at 7:55 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Jason P. Gideon Sr., 45, of Rapid City, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of South Dakota at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Debin I. Punches, 41, of Green River on a misdemeanor hold for revocation from community corrections at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Joshua R. Cecco, 31, of Victoria Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a combination of controlled substances and alcohol (third in 10 years), driving without an ignition interlock device and causing a careless driving accident at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
Timothy D. Wright, 42, of Linden Way for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Richard B. Hight, 30, of West Allison Road on warrants for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), felony theft of greater than $1,000 (shoplifting), two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor motor vehicle theft at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Autry J. Bowman, 33, transient, on two felony warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Jacob Lawson, 26, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer (no injury), careless driving, driving without a license, no liability insurance, and expired or improper registration at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East First Street and Morrie Avenue.
Rocsand P. Bocanegra, 42, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard C. Kwedor, 20, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Daniel J. Hernandez, 23, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity, possession of marijuana and possession/use of methamphetamine at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pinion Drive.
Janail M. Carlson, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
Kacey J. Strobel, 47, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Andrew J. Arellano, 33, unknown address, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Pershing Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue.
Abbie F. Smith, 30, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for bond surrender out of Moore County, Texas, at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Ray F. Williams, 29, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeremy L. Knowlton, 40, of Julianna Road for two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Raymond J. Medina, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Alizandria E. Gunn, 20, of Foxcroft Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Johnn T. Woyak, 35, of Otto Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Amos J. Mora Sr., 53, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
James T. Hayes, 34, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Christopher L. Jordan, 30, of West 20th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
William R. Travelstead Jr., 30, of West Jefferson Road on misdemeanor warrants for domestic assault and breach of peace at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Road.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Benjamin P. Corsaro, 35, of Laramie on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jacoby Mathew K. Carabajal, 31, of Josephine Court for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and failure by passenger to wear a seatbelt (over 12 years old), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at an unknown time Tuesday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 212.