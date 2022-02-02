Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicholas J. Johnson, 31, of Lummis Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Boulder County, Colorado, at 10:22 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Joshua Smith Sr., 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 4:28 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Isabel Jordan, 58, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Snyder Avenue.
Marlene D. Child, 23, of West Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:24 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of McCann Avenue and Cheyenne Street.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 22, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Jason M. Nathey, 41, of Gettysburg Drive for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 11:22 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Ray P. Robinson, 59, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey, annoying/obscene/threatening phone calls and possession/use of drugs at 10:58 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 44, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the COMEA House and Resource Center, 1421 W. Lincolnway.
Zachary A. Crumm, 30, of Bocage Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Cedar Place.
Anne M. Mawk, 33, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor court order at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Steven R. Brown, 55, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 12:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Wade M. Kenawell, 37, of an unknown address for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:53 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 18th Street and Central Avenue.
Delia J. Sanchez, 39, of Rainbow Road for misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger (alcohol, first in 10 years), driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (first offense) and speeding (10 miles per hour over) at 12:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Converse Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 34, of Dalcour Drive for misdemeanor refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 3:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 11th Street.
Aaron Bagby, 36, of East 11th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 3:38 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 11th Street.
Michael I. Lohmann, 26, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to ID to police officer and giving false identity, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 11th Street.
John W. Rogers, 57, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor reckless driving at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Seminoe Road.
Paula R. Downer, 24, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
James J. Martinez, 21, of Foxcroft Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 6:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and North College Drive.
Josue E. Guillen, 32, of Harlingen, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:24 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Yellowstone Road.
Douglas D. Eisenbarth, 50, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 13th Street and Diamond Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Chancy K. Yates, 27, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with no injury at 8:08 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Felipita A. Maldonado, 21, of Pershing Pointe Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jesse J. Flores, 27, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with no injury, and on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Nicholas P. Castro, 43, of East Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor court order at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bruce E. Anderson, 59, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor court order at 7:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 54, transient, for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Montalto Drive.
Jason C. Wenner, 37, of Burns for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Krystle K. Pate, 37, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor court order at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter D. Oesch, 50, of Vosler Place on misdemeanor warrants for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and failure to appear at 6:35 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Lakyree K. Blake, 24, of Holland, Michigan, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kirk M. Miller, 41, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant at 9:32 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Estevan G. Campos, 28, of Laramie for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule form), possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule form) with intent, and conspiracy at 11:45 p.m. Monday at mile marker 3 on Wyoming Highway 223.
Isaac M. Lucero, 30, of Dallas Road for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:31 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Jacob J. Hoover, 28, of Talbot Court for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:58 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
