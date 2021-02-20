Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paul Cisneros Jr., 23, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dukhan D. Flowers, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, for felony theft (shoplifting) and on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Nebraska at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fleishchli Parkway.
Salina R. Camacho, 21, of Myers Court for felony aggravated assault with injury at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Shawn G. Rowland, 45, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Church Avenue.
Joshua K. Nichols, 31, of Hilltop Avenue for five misdemeanors: driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (pill form), being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Kiram S. Crowder, 47, of 28th Street on felony warrants for failure to appear, burglary and theft, and two felony warrants for failure to comply at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Tessa M. Brown, 35, transient, for misdemeanor indecent exposure and being violent/tumultuous to property at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Matthew L. Armijo, 37, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for termination from community corrections at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Melissa D. Goodwine, 51, of Rawlins, Wyoming, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jessi R. Olson, 24, of Sixth Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 4:33 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tanner L. Kupec, 29, of Mountain Road on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ian E. Eastland, 32, of McComb Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Logistics Drive.
Lonnie G. Lieurance Jr., 28, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 33, of Trent Court on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jolynn Gardner, 27, transient, on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North College Drive and Interstate 80.
Jayme M. Russell, 29, of Targhee Avenue for misdemeanor theft and criminal entry at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 39, of Targhee Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespassing at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick W. Wadlington, 32, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and speeding at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Robert W. Holloway, 41, of Gladstone, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal form), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Missouri at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.