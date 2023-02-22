Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Emmanuel J. Potter, 37, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and failure to maintain lane at 10:15 p.m. Monday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Blaine A. Harris, 50, of Sparks Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and avoiding a traffic control device at 7:46 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Brandon L. Taylor, 23, of Murray Road for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:20 p.m. Monday at North College Drive and East Pershing Boulevard.
Justin J. Muller, 44, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jacolby L. Inglehart, 30, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:17 p.m. Monday at Ridge Road and Land Court.
Grant Frankhouser, 24, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Elizabeth Jackson, 43, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 9:48 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
April D. Lindauer, 41, transient, on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for aggravated assault with a weapon at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cribbon Avenue.
William L. Barnes, 40, of Campbell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to comply at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Warren Avenue.
Tyler D. Mills, 32, of Hartville for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and a felony warrant out of Platte County at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
John H. Culver Jr., 49, of Bent Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and violent-tumultuous to property at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Rainbow Road.
Elizabeth A. Jackson, 43, of 16th Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Lincolnway.
Sergio D. Taylor, 27, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 12:49 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 11:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Robyn B. Fetzer, 47, of East 25th Street on five misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at West Fox Farm Road and North Greeley Highway.
Patrick G. McCarville, 68, of East Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to appear at 8:33 p.m. Friday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Bocephus Osman, 37, transient, on a felony warrant out of Springfield, Illinois, for parole violation and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County for probation violation at 8:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Luke J. Snyder, 23, of Lewiston, Idaho, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer (no injury) and reckless driving at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Curtis R. Wisely Jr., 35, transient, on felony warrants for theft and failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for trespassing at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Lincolnway.
Victor Colacino, 42, transient, for felony theft and possession of burglary tools at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Archer Parkway.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 23, of Dallas Road on a felony warrant for parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:54 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Jefferson Road.
James W. Bryant, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8:20 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jess A. Sandoval, 61, of Lafayette Boulevard on a felony warrant for DUI (4+ in 10 years), and on misdemeanor warrants for driving without an interlock device and probation revocation at 2:26 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 31, of East Lincolnway for felony possession of Schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, and on misdemeanor warrants for possession of a marijuana-type drug and failure to pay at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jason D. Hamlin, 44, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 10:12 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 363.3 on U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway).