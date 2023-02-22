Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Emmanuel J. Potter, 37, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and failure to maintain lane at 10:15 p.m. Monday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

