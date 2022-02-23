Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashtin R. Braden, 27, of Kennedy Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 12th Street.
Danielle M. Jackson, 34, of Ames Avenue for felony strangulation of household member with minor injury at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.
Deedra L. Sanders, 31, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity and entering into/onto another person's property, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:01 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Randal T. Madrid, 31, of Ruby, South Carolina, on a misdemeanor warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain liability insurance out of Park County at 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael A. Sena III, 32, of Woodward Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years), resisting arrest and open container at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East 23rd Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Elizabeth M. Erb, 30, of Forest Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana out of Uinta County at 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hot Springs Avenue and East Lincolnway.
James R. Blain, 30, of Piccadilly Drive for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor property destruction at 3:05 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Charles I. World, 40, of Garrett Street for felony child abuse, physical, with minor injury (responsible for welfare) at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Christopher M. Ledney, 31, of Stinson Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury at 9:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Tessa M. Brown, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Samual A. Cook, 31, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, speeding (10 miles per hour over) and unlawful entry onto property, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and parole violation at 7:03 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 25th Street and Bradley Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Anthony R. Romero Jr., 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Robert E. Williamson, 57, of Greeley, Colorado, for felony motor vehicle theft, felony possession of a controlled substance (pill form) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Christine Circle.
Ramon D. Ramirez, 36, of West Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of High Plains Road and South Greeley Highway.
Jason S. Kelly, 44, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor court order at 4:55 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Adrian I. Smith Jr., 30, of Washington, D.C., on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Rico J. Law, 31, of Akron, Ohio, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 9 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel R. Lane, 37, of 28th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan P. Wallace, 37, of Victoria Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Eric M. Sidwell, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of domestic battery and one count of property destruction at 4:11 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Laramie County jail.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kelly L. Maestas, 33, of Williams Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 3 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 25, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Paul J. Penney, 48, of Sheridan for misdemeanor incapable of safely driving, failure to maintain lane, following too close, stop sign violation, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of LSD, driving without interlock device, driving with a suspended license and seatbelt violation, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 5:56 p.m. Friday at the intersection of mile marker 2 on southbound Interstate 25 and Terry Ranch Road.