Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ronald C. Benzel, 58, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:37 p.m. Monday at Land Court and Ridge Road.
Shannon X. Fontan, 35, transient for misdemeanors unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey, public intoxication and violent or tumultuous acts at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Capitol Ave.
Cleeche S. Copeland, 32, of Talbot Court for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kevin W. Smith, 43, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member, felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure and misdemeanor destruction of property at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bent Avenue.
Xavier R. Curtiss, 21, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Holmes Street.
Wyatt D. Lamb, 27, of Desmet Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for parole violation at 6:15 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Christopher D. Monson, 29, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:15 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Mac P. Reynolds, 43, of Prosser Road for felony child abuse at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Nicholas R. Carlson, 31, of County Road 211, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and violating a protection order at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Paul Cisneros Jr., 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Thomas M. Nace, 39, transient, on a felony warrant for theft at 11:34 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, of Prosser Road on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:41 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Wesley W. Hathaway, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a felony hold out of Sublette County at 8 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kristin A. Labosky, 55, of Sanborn, N.Y., for misdemeanors driving under the influence of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, fleeing/eluding, failure to maintain lane, handicap parking on private property, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign at 1:44 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Ross E. Gulbrandson, 41, of Pinedale for misdemeanors driving under the influence, unsafe lane, open container of alcohol, interference with a peace officer, fleeing/eluding and breach of peace at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West College Drive.