Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Marena J.A. Nelson, 25, of East 12th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility reductions less than one mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
Marena J.A. Nelson, 25, of East 12th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Yzail Gauna, 25, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Alberto Menes, 36, of Des Moines, Iowa, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and interfering/obstructing at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 30.
Michael A. Reid, 23, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jerry D. Bournes III, 27, of Evans, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to pay at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
David E. Pogue, 49, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Truman F. Jefferson, 47, of Wyola, Montana, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne location.
Trinee S. Seymour, 55, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 32, of Henderson Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Evans Avenue.
Ryan J. Rowley, 27, of Troyer Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Manuel K. Duncan, 29, of East 18th Street for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and on a felony Immigration and Naturalization Service hold at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Tyler J. McGee, 36, of Hot Springs Avenue on felony warrants for strangulation of a household member (with serious injury) and domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) and on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without warrant at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brett M. Lieurance, 28, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan P. Morgan, 34, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Mark R. Dunn, 59, of Mitchell Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Nikko R. Mata, 18, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
