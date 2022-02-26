Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John I. Arciniega, 52, of Ninth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and misdemeanor duty to stop (hit and run, personal injury/death) at 2:08 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunny Place and North College Drive.
William J. Kirkpatrick, 36, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Nolan R. Smith, 25, of Pattison Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Stephanie A. Martz, 43, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property, resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of McCann Avenue.
Ramon A. Garcia, 33, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Cribbon Avenue.
Kevin A. Nolan, 32, of 10th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Jesse L. Wright, 40, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and unlawful entry into house at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Justin C. Dennis, 38, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Robert A. Doughty, 38, of Trout, Louisiana, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), failure to back up safely, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, red light violation and driving with a suspended license at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Lincolnway.
Jayden A. Estorga, 23, of East Fourth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to stop at flashing red light and no proof of liability insurance at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Drive.
Charles L. Stewart III, 25, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Taft Avenue.
Vickie L. Hehr, 61, of Garden Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Matthew D. Christensen, 30, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Heather M. Hayner, 33, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Roberto Olague, 29, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply though Laramie County District Court at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew S. Pruitt, 18, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply though Laramie County District Court at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kayla A. Moody, 33, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear though Laramie County District Court at 12:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Andre Wills, 37, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert L. Webb, 30, of County Road 212, Burns on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Vadym M. Koshman, 39, of Highland, California, on a felony court order at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Richard C. Gilliam, 37, of Little Valley Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 43, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Margret A. Hughs, 33, of Interstate 80 Service Road, Burns on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Sally A. Dotson, 51, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 212.