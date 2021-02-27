Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Delores R. Garcia, 36, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended out of Converse County at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 25, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of other dangerous drug, as well as on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Johnathan A. Nichelson, 42, of Alexander Avenue for felony destruction of property and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, as well as on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street.
Anne M. Mawk, 32, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house and interfering/obstructing at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 17th Street.
Amanda Carlton, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Kenneth L. Waters, 31, of East 25th Street for felony possession of a schedule II drug and felony possession of marijuana at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 25th Street and Bradley Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Anthony J. Seal, 37, of Marble Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Max W. Gallo, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:21 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Mac P. Reynolds, 43, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kiram S. Crowder, 47, of 28th Street on a misdemeanor city court order at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
James W. Paiva, 26, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor city court order at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua C. Osban, 41, of Bent Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Kayleb M. Reed, 21, of West Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joanne M. Debella, 47, of Healy Road on misdemeanor warrants for assault (battery) and destruction of property at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Wyatt D. Lamb, 27, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor city court order at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Elias D. Pacheco, 31, of 13th Street on felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and strangulation of a household member, and on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Janelle R. Leonard, 48, of Barberry Ridge for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Noah R. Binder, 40, of Cribbon Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Britney L. Breazeale, 18, of Avenue C on a felony warrant for theft at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Tracy L. Reighard, 63, of Avenue C on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard L. Olson, 32, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tre’Dai C. B. Culp, 20, of Murray Road on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (first offense) at 11:15 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 401 on westbound Interstate 80.
Jacob L. Whitlock, 23, of Parker, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant), possession of a controlled substance (crystal), driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding and failure to maintain lane at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10 on northbound Interstate 25.