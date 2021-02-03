Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, of Diamond Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Shannon Fontan, 35, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and being violent/tumultuous to property at 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Eloy Bedolla, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 2:39 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Platte Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Alexis Morillon, 21, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and reckless driving at 2:04 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Platte Avenue.
Shelly R. Langley, 57, of West 18th Street on a felony NCIC hold for a warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 18th Street.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, littering and throwing a stone/missile at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Travis C. Percy, 41, of Crook Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, of Akes Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 10:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shelly R. Langley, 57, of West 18th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 9:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, of Diamond Avenue on a court order at 6:58 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bridgette E. Maurer, 22, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Michael A. Williams, 32, transient, for felony domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in under 10 years), misdemeanor criminal entry and interference with a peace officer, as well as two felony warrants for domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in under 10 years), a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Nathaneil Z. Johnson, 32, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor court order at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles W. Mathisen, 36, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for three counts of violation of a protection order at 12:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, of Akes Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) and a probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Aric M. Gibbons, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Erin L. Grey, 33, of Burns, Wyoming, on a felony court order at 10:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dennis G. Nelson, 51, of Interstate 80 Service Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:51 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Christopher J. Davila, 33, of Orlando, Florida, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 9:35 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 349 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, of Crook Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent, felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant) and open container at an unknown time Sunday at mile marker two on northbound Interstate 25.
Daniel R. Abeyta, 39, of Dot Ray Place for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent, felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant), open container and driving under the influence (combined) at an unknown time Sunday at mile marker two on northbound Interstate 25.
Chris Ornelas, 53, of Williams Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance combination (first offense within 10 years) at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at mile marker eight on southbound U.S. Route 85.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 43, of Reiner Place on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 354 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Benito J. Montoya III, 36, of Greeley, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, open container, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance (plants).