Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John C. Cherry, 50, of Longmont, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael E. Dillahunty, 53, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 32, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for being violent/tumultuous for property at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday at in the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue.
Adam C. Ruhaak, 35, of Church Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Oak Court and East 17th Street.
Anna M. Mawk, 32, transient, for felony robbery with threat of injury at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East 12th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Mitchell M. Weaver, 33, of Tyler Place for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:50 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Bryan K. Turner, 32, of Park Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benjamin J. Henne, 39, of Minatare, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter J. Lewis, 45, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor city court order at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric A. Smith, 24, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor city court order at 3:18 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert E. Smith, 57, of Horseshoe Road on a felony state warrant at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Nationway.
James A. Scalia, 44, of West 17th Street on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jeannie L. Ross, 39, of Pineridge Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Colleen M. Willow, 33, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor court order at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Estrada, 28, of South Fork Road on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, of Akes Drive on a felony NCIC hold at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, of Akes Drive on misdemeanor warrants for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) and probation violation at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael J. Mudge, 45, of Meadowland Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.