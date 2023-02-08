Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Russell D. Barrett, 40, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:26 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Destyni Pippin, 23, of Savannah Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:53 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Alexander K. Parish, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of drugs and public intoxication at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Doriann K. Calvert, 20, of Willow Drive for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4-ounce) at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Brandyn M. Farley, 32, of East Lincolnway on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to pay, failure to comply and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 3 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
John E. Remak, 42, of East 20th Street on a felony warrant for child abuse (physical-major injury) at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Zachary A. Crumm, 31, of Cedar Place for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Pablo E. Montano, 31, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and driving under suspension (subsequent violations) at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Deming Drive.
Raymond C. McCullough, 50, of West 17th Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without warrant at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Sergio R. De Los Santos, 24, of Clubhouse Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Amanda L. Jacobs, 39, transient, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 1 at Carey Avenue and West 18th Street.
Gino C. Flores, 24, of Silverton Drive for felony felonious restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 1 at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting (under $100) at 8:53 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 300 block of West Lincolnway.
Joseph B.B. Kloby, 39, of Tacoma, Washington, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and property at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 4000 block of Airport Parkway.
Zackary D. Grant, 31, transient, on a felony warrant out of Henderson, Nevada, at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Sonia D. Ebert, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Hugo Panduro, 32, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Joe L. Williams, 28, of Lauderhill, Florida, on two felony warrants for theft, one felony warrant for burglary and a felony hold out of Turner County, Georgia, for probation violation at 11:13 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 8:44 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Damian Romero, 29, of Montalto Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Allissa M. Arellano, 25, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Jaquan T. Lyons Smith, 19, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant out of Sweetwater County at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Amos J. Mora Sr., 54, of Stinson Avenue on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Katelin N. Sligar, 26, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 1 on Missile Drive.
Janelle R. Leonard, 49, of Barberry Ridge for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, third in 10 years), improper lane use and open container of alcohol at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 31, on milepost 4 on Wyoming Highway 211.