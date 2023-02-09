Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacob D. Spicer, 33, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Roland D. French, 49, of Myers Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:47 p.m. Monday at West 10th Street and Bent Avenue.
Heather M. Hayner, 34, of Snyder Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and tinted side windows at 3:51 p.m. Monday at Crook Avenue and East 11th Street.
Rubin F. Neufeld, 45, of East Riding Club Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Angelo L. Ramirez, 31, of Silverton Drive for felony robbery (threat of injury) and unlawful entry into an occupied structure; misdemeanor possession of an illegal drug in pill form; and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, theft, possession of an illegal drug in plant form and probation revocation at 7:03 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Robert A. Landers, 35, of Pahrump, Nevada, for felony child endangerment (around meth use), felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of an illegal drug in pill form at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Shilo D. Gifford, 39, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of a marijuana-type drug, possession of another dangerous drug and driving under the influence (DUI) at 12:54 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Santos M. Munoz, 42, of Dalcour Drive for felony aggravated fleeing/eluding property damage, motor vehicle left and felon in possession of a weapon; misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property; and on a city summons for failure to appear at 9:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Westland Road.
Pedro Zuniga, 42, of Brighton, Colorado, for DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 12:53 a.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
George L. Garcia Sr., 64, of Meadowland Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Devonte J. Vance, 22, of Ballad Lane on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to comply at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Allison Road.
Jessica L. Jensen, 39, of East 15th Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Grant Frankhouser, 24, of East 16th Street for felony simple assault on a police officer at 2:44 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Weaver Road.
Evan D. Yates, 67, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Wendy M. West, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dillon Avenue.
Sirena C. Beach, 27, of Rangeview Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:25 a.m. Saturday at Hugur Avenue and East 15th Street.
Brian K. Jackson, 35, of Belaire Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay child support at 7:10 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Gilbert D. Lujan, 56, of Derr Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, duty to stop for police, no proof of liability insurance and driving with a suspended license at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Justin D. Breazeale, 37, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for community corrections rejection at 4:04 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Lynda E. Erwin, 58, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:55 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
Zevrin D. Hair, 20, transient, on felony warrants for burglary (articles from a vehicle), conspiracy and destruction of property at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Tyler W. Nichols, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:54 a.m. Friday at Snyder Avenue and Randall Avenue.
Robert D. Languis, 58, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal mischief out of Jefferson County, Colorado, at 12:56 a.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Westland Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Delbert R. Teakell, 35, of Grand Junction, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Tammy S. Garza, 51, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:44 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph N. Paredes, 30, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication), on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, and on misdemeanor warrants for simple assault, bond renovation and criminal trespass at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Michael D. Keck, 53, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Garrett D. Rust, 22, of Fifth Street on a felony warrant out of Gering County, Nebraska, for motor vehicle theft and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gabriel D. Hernandez, 43, of Plum Street for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury), and misdemeanor DUI (combination of controlled substance and alcohol), domestic battery, driving without an interlock device and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form at 7:49 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne location.
Tevin S.M. Taylor, 32, transient, on felony warrants for destruction of property and probation violation, and on misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry, interference with a peace officer (with injury) and failure to appear at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hugur Avenue.
Lana L. Gaalaas, 54, of Salida, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Brian Gonzalez, 21, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:44 a.m. Saturday at South Greeley Highway and Factor Lane.
Sean T. Fenton, 31, of Rawlins Street for felony theft; on felony warrants for burglary, theft, failure to pay and probation violation; on a felony hold out of Mesa County, Colorado, for failure to appear on a burglary charge; and on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jericho A. Richardson, 22, of Circle Heart Lane on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 7:10 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Levi G. Vigil, 22, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
James M. De Bourgh, 69, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Mitchell Place.
Nathaniel A. Allen, 33, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.