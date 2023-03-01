Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Chairrity N. Meehan, 35, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:16 p.m. Monday at East Sixth Street and Morrie Avenue.
David B. Christensen, 50, address unknown, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by police at 8:35 p.m. Saturday for misdemeanor public intoxication in the 500 block of West Lincolnway.
Melissa L. Stephenson, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:17 p.m. Sunday at East Pershing Boulevard and Henderson Drive.
Troy J. Shepard, 50, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance, possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and unsafe vehicle/equipment at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Deming Boulevard and Cherry Street.
Aaron B. Kelley, 47, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Pinion Drive.
Genevieve C. Phillips, 33, of Sunset Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest, disturbance of the peace, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Sean A. Christopher, 49, of Holmes Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Thomas A. Gartner, 56, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at noon Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Danny L. Ewing, 70, of Williams Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Alex J. Toon, 18, of Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 6:45 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Matthew J. Bristow, 43, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Hot Springs Avenue and Nationway.
Jory M. Bocanegra, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Honorio M. Lopez, 43, of Kay Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, failure to comply, failure to appear and civil violation at 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
Lavelle Brown Jr., 39, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, of Belaire Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:38 a.m. Friday at Rogers Avenue and North College Drive.
Christopher A. Nace, 57, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:02 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Sitaira M. Eshelman, 20, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesicha M.A. Strickland, 36, of East Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for civil violation at 8:53 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Dusty R. Strickland, 42, East Jefferson Road for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Brandon A. Lewis, 42, of Casper on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 5:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott D. Bressette, 57, of West Lincolnway for felony possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug; on a felony warrant out of Laramie County for probation revocation; and on a felony warrant out of Albany County for probation violation at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of House Avenue.
Christopher V. Romero, 54, of Ahrens Avenue on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply with child support at 10:33 p.m. Sunday at West College Drive and York Avenue.
Warren A. Hill, 64, of Sixth Street for DUI (alcohol) at 2:39 a.m. Sunday at North College Drive and East 12th Street.
Galen L. Amerson, 70, of East Carlson Street for DUI (alcohol) and duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in the 13700 block of Archer Ranch Road.
Dakota L. Harbour, 32, of East Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and headlight equipment at 1:49 a.m. Saturday at South Greeley Highway and East Allison Road.
Sebastian M. Moore, 24, of Poulos Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery, possession of a marijuana-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury), and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Friday at a redacted address.
Adam R. Schmidt, 38, of Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for child endangerment (drugs) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jordan T. Perkins, 23, of Fox Farm Road for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Adam L. Trainer, 42, of Eighth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
n• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michelle M. Clark, 67, of Sunny Ridge Lane for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding, following too closely and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form at 3:20 p.m. Monday at mile marker 364 on U.S. Highway 30.
Tac G. Dysart, 28, of Douglas for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle and failure to maintain a single lane of travel at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.