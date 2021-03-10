Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joseph G. Cisneros Sr., 65, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Converse County, Wyoming, at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway.
Brian L. Bell, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Stinson Avenue.
Alejandro Jaramillo Jr., 25, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry into a house, fighting/riotous conduct, shoplifting (concealing) and possession of methamphetamine at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ariyan D. Trawick, 25, of Kay Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct) and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call at 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Kay Avenue.
Charles Lewis II, 53, of Murray Road on a felony warrant for parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Westland Road.
Krystal A. Krupa, 27, transient, on unspecified felony warrants out of Fort Collins, Colorado, and for possession of methamphetamine and giving a false identity at 12:43 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Westland Road.
Tevin S. Taylor, 30, transient, on a felony warrant for parole violation and for the misdemeanor charges of giving a false identity and interfering/obstructing at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Wendell T. Park, 30, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Charles A. Frauendienst, 32, of East 19th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Ramon L. Rodriguez, 26, of Mountain Road for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Christopher McKinney, 33, of Mountain Road on a felony NCIC hold at 2 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Anthony D. West, 36, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:51 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Hailey M. Priddy, 23, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
John O. Clark, 42, of Person Road on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 10:19 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Daniel O. Moreno Lujan, 29, of Northglenn, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Nation Road and Terry Road.
Miles B. Lissman, 24, of Laramie, Wyoming, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 12:07 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Iron Mountain Road and Whitney Road.
Jason A. Martinez, 40, of Lincolnway Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Nickolas B. Bolejack, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Bryan O. Cunningham, 29, of 29th Street on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with injury, a felony warrant for destruction of property, a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property and on a misdemeanor arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
KC H. Moore, 25, of West Point, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance (raw marijuana), felony intent to deliver and felony possession of a cont-rolled substance (Percocet and Xanax) at 12:16 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 377 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Vanessa M. Harsh, 41, of Trent Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first within 10 years) at 11:26 p.m. Friday at exit 11 on southbound Interstate 25.
Michael L. Potts, 45, of Vancouver, Washington, on the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (plant), littering, having an open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle and interfering with a peace officer at 7:56 p.m. Friday at mile marker 345 on eastbound Interstate 80.