Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Platte and Goshen Counties including the cities of Wheatland and Torrington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&