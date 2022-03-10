Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tessa M. Brown, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway. Jeffrey A. Eilrich, 56, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Evans Avenue.
Nathan L. Messick, 29, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:42 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East 24th Street.
Jared L. Schell, 45, of Conifer, Colorado, for misdemeanor domestic battery, false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Atkins Street.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and criminal trespass (communication) at 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony D. West, 37, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor theft, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of a powdery substance, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Donnell J. Melancon, 23, of Deming Boulevard for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and failure to obey traffic control device at 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue.
Joseph M. Hayes, 36, of Pioneer Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of marijuana at 9:32 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, transient, on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of Hope Court for misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment at 1:49 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Logan T. Edwards, 22, of East Ninth Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and Old Trail Road.
Charles E. Norden Jr., 30, of Queens Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Deming Drive and East First Street.
Kennon A. Blackwell, 43, of Poulos Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:08 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.
Cassadie A. Randolph, 25, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 19th Street and Dunn Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 12:49 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Seymour Avenue.
Elizabeth A. Jackson, 43, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and failure to identify self at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Julian M. Hernandez, 20, of Windmill Road for felony strangulation of household member with minor injury, on two felony warrants for civil violations through Laramie County District Court, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Jefferson Road.
Zachary R. Burke, 41, of Melton Street on a felony court order at 3:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tanner M. Lee, 30, of Lampman Court on a felony court order at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Scot R. Tippmann-Glassgow, 28, of Custer, South Dakota, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:52 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Charles A. Frauendienst, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 6:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 30, of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joel A. Huston, 36, of Carmel Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal entry, possession of a powdery substance and possession of marijuana at 8:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Dean R. Metz, 39, of Pebrican Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 6 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Desiree D. Reno, 35, of 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Keaton H. Harrison, 22, of Bradley Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Saddle Ridge Trail and U.S. Highway 30.
Virginia A. Stile, 68, of East Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Deming Drive.
Charlie D. Tsukas, 32, of Wellington, Colorado, for felony DUI (fourth in 10 years), misdemeanor open container of alcohol, parking on a controlled highway and driving while revoked at 4 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 29 on northbound Interstate 25.
Eleodoro Garcia, 48, of Troyer Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and interference with a peace officer at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Troy D. Casper, 48, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 9 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center, 5611 High Plains Road.
Andrea M. Vinzant, 48, of Miller Lane for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Converse County at 8:55 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center.