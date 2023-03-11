Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Brandon E. Fountain, 33, of 19th Street for misdemeanor driver’s license required and a 2019 misdemeanor Cheyenne Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of following too closely at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Snyder Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

