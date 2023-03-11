Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brandon E. Fountain, 33, of 19th Street for misdemeanor driver’s license required and a 2019 misdemeanor Cheyenne Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of following too closely at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Snyder Avenue.
Tessa M. Brown, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Deanna R. Ketcham, 25, of East Prosser Road on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (plant, less than 3 oz.) at 12:50 p.m. Thursday at East Ninth Street and Interstate 180.
Cody L.M. Harris, 28, of Shoshoni Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
Nathan C. Mejia, 26, of Split Rail Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear for a disposition on an original charge of fraud-impersonation at 7:36 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Tanya J. Ortiz, 37, of Hot Springs Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 1:15 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.
Eli C. Carmichael, 31, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fifth Street.
Jordanne D. Cole, 36, of Taft Avenue for felony possession of a schedule II narcotic (99 suspected fentanyl pills) at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Amber L. Wessel, 33, of Rock Springs for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance (fentanyl) at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 360 on eastbound I-80.
Christian A. Chaparro, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (shoplifting) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Cheyenne Municipal Court on original charges of disobeying and shoplifting at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 30, of Russell Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday at Morrie Avenue and East Ninth Street.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of disturbing the peace, public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Thomas W. Newsom, 36, of Hammon, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor Cheyenne Municipal Court warrant for failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and no valid driver’s license at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Whitney Road.
Jeremy D. Woods, 29, of Gordon Road on two misdemeanor warrants out of Platte County Circuit Court for failure to pay at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Latisha M. Loetscher, 32, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
David J. McIntire, 57, of Lewiston, Utah, for misdemeanor public intoxication and two misdemeanor counts of fighting/riotous conduct at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brian K. Brock, 47, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of theft and possession of marijuana at 9:59 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sophia W. Hardy, 35, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, on seven felony warrants for forgery-uttering (passing) and fraud-failure of employer to furnish payroll report/false statement at 4:32 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Geronimo I. Ballesteros-Rubio, 30, of Northglenn, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Angelo D. Sortor, 56, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Benito J. Montoya, 38, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul B. Lamphier, 31, of Williams Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply on a original charge of theft at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of fourth-degree arson and battery, false imprisonment and interference with a peace officer at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
James E. Carrera, 33, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Mark D. Switzer, age redacted, of County Road 206, Carpenter, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for first-degree murder at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd.
Anthony M. Blackmon, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance at mile marker 7 on Interstate 25.