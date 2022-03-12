Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joshua Lahiff, 41, of Big Sky Trail for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:12 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Latalia C. Carson, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Fox Farm Road.
Raymond Ontiveros, 63, of South Pass Trail for felony possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rollins Avenue and East 15th Street.
Christopher Evans, 25, of Fort Pierce, Florida, for felony interference with custody at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Michael J. Muniz, 63, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:38 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 19th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Nicholas R. Garcia, 27, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County at 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Shane Day, 30, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:29 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Tanya M. Hernandez, 46, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor careless driving accident, driving without vehicle registration, no proof of liability insurance and duty upon colliding w/unattended vehicle/property, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hoy Road.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay/failure to comply at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Dovey King, 35, of Miller Lane on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Ronnie K. Hauck, 63, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container of alcohol and unlawful entry onto property, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher B. Culp, 39, of East 13th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of domestic battery (first offense) at 11:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kristin N. Saenz, 35, of East Third Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kagan C. Meyer Jr., 21, of Pierce Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 25, of Dell Range Boulevard on a warrant for two felony counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding w/prior conviction, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resist) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Hassan A. Said, 30, transient, for felony theft and misdemeanor driving without a valid license at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jarod J. Munoz, 26, of East 10th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Victoria Hunt, 35, of an unknown address for misdemeanor criminal entry and on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding at an unknown time Tuesday at exit 7 on southbound Interstate 25.