Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Thomes Avenue.
Robert A. Peterson, 30, of Moran Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Willie F. Young III, 41, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joy K. Laub, 28, transient, for felony theft and the misdemeanor charges of theft, interference with a peace officer and public indecency (exposure) at 10:48 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 40, of Dalcor Drive for felony motor vehicle theft at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Eric B. Leach, 31, of Casper, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of cocaine/heroin at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Stephen A. Eagle, 30, of Country West Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary M. Munoz, 30, of Sundance Lane on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Theresa L. Rogers, 43, transient, on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Charles W. Mathisen, 36, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for a protection order violation at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shannon M. Mora, 32, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Center, 309 W. 20th St.
Myrtle H. Obanion, 50, of Torrington, Wyoming, on misdemeanor warrants for violation of protection order, simple assault, failure to comply and failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher J. Newsom, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
David W. Downey, 57, of Fox Farm Road for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Melanie F. Kwedor, 56, of Prairie Burns, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for intentional abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Korey L. Delemar, 42, of Conyers, Georgia, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony attempt and conspire at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 370/Rodeway Inn parking lot.