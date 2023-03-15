Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Alexander L. Zabalza, 54, of Taft Avenue for felony bringing a controlled substance/liquor into jail, misdemeanor possession of narcotics and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue.
William J. Kirkpatrick, 37, of Turk Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor no valid driver’s license and no proof of liability insurance at 9 a.m. Monday at West 19th Street and Ames Avenue.
Keith Foley, 33, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of unlawful entry into house, violent and tumultuous act, shoplifting, DUI, driving while suspended, no liability insurance and driver’s license required at 8:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
D’Antae A. McCray, 26, of Bear River Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in a Laramie County court on unidentified charges at 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Griffith Avenue.
Leo P. Montoya Jr., 52, of Rawlins for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Edward S. Johns, 51, Canyon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Mynear Street.
Dustin P. Bruckner, 32, of Laramie Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Rock Springs Street.
Natalie B. Seymour, 39, Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (plant form, 3 oz. or less) at 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Angel V. Herrera, 26, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor Circuit Court warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Tatum W. Wood, 34, of 17th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Melvin J. Watson Jr., 30, transient, for misdemeanor destruction of property, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, as well as a felony district court warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor breach of peace at 10:35 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
James D. Roe Sr., 60, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on an original charge of unlawful contact at 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Seth M. Martinez, 32, of Andover Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear on original charges of drug possession, unlawful entry and interference at 12:05 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on misdemeanor warrants out of Laramie County and Colorado for possession of a controlled substance (liquid) and possession of a controlled substance (powder) at 10:44 a.m. Saturday at East Allison Road and South Greeley Highway.
Jessica A. Britton, 30, of Edgewater Avenue on a felony warrant for exploitation of a vulnerable adult at 10:23 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Randy C. Mendenhall, 33, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:42 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Wayne Snelling, 44, of McArthur Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
Trenton R. Maxfield, 18, of 15th Street for misdemeanor underage individual buying/selling/possessing/consuming/soliciting alcohol, public intoxication, interfering/obstructing, and possession or use of nicotine by a person under 21 years of age at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Walnut Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael E. Salgado, 23, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding in a residential area at 7:20 p.m. Monday at Morrie Avenue and Broken Wheel Court.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 32, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor destruction of property at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Alejandro P. Padilla, 24, of Helen Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Francisco Ramos, 45, of Terry Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:17 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Crystal M. Allen, 33, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:42 a.m. Saturday at East Allison Street and South Greeley Highway.
Samuel A. Bechtold, 60, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:36 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Gabriel J. Hanson, 18, of Bonnie Brae Loop for felony aggravated assault with injury at 6:30 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Matthew A. Lose, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:04 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kevin T. Bartlett, 52, of County Road 144, Burns for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 7:27 a.m. Friday at South Avenue B-6 and Murray Road.
Jeremy J. Holz, 42, of South Greeley Highway for felony theft, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug; for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of no valid driver’s license, no liability insurance and expired registration at 7:07 a.m. Friday at South Avenue B-6 and Murray Road.
Zacharias R. Nichols, 37, of Gulfport, Mississippi for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:31 a.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Carey Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Caleb E. Blakely, 34, of Amarillo, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substances) and possession of a controlled substance (3 oz. or less) at 7 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 20 on northbound Interstate 25.