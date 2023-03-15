Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Alexander L. Zabalza, 54, of Taft Avenue for felony bringing a controlled substance/liquor into jail, misdemeanor possession of narcotics and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

