Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Wayne Snelling, 43, of West Lincolnway for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury), and misdemeanor domestic battery and theft at 9:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Bradley E. Weiss, 40, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Yazmin A. Moreno, 18, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest, refusing to obey, public intoxication, and underage individual buying, selling, possessing alcohol at 5:30 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Eugene S. Garrido, 46, of Sycamore Road for felony possession of marijuana, sale/delivery of marijuana, possession of cocaine (heroin type), sale/delivery of cocaine (heroin type) and possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 4:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, transient, on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Hutchins Drive.
Timothy J. Burney, 42, of West Allison Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Noah R. Brunner, 22, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Christopher L. Jordan, 30, of 20th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI); driving under canceled, suspended or revoked license and no proof of liability insurance at 12:37 a.m. Monday at Deming Drive and Reed Avenue.
Dereck D. Hernandez, 50, of East Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Jericho A. Richardson, 21, of Prairie Dog Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and fleeing/eluding at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Darrel L. Alexander, 34, of 12th Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics and misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:53 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Justina M. Lopez, 30, of East Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Miranda L. Espinosa, 32, of Spring, Texas, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Charles R. Miears, 45, of West Leisher Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on three felony warrants for failure to pay child support, on a felony warrant for probation violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:53 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Tyler T. Sandoval, 28, of Walterscheid Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Donald R. Pitts, 44, of Longmont, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Mitchell V. Halsey, 39, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Jayson J. Mullen, 25, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance in pill form, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of burglary tools at 11:06 a.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Hot Springs Avenue.
William J. Rollins, 47, transient, on a felony warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 7:10 a.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Hutchins Drive.
William J. Wentroble, 31, of South First Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 10:24 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and East Eighth Avenue.
Damian A. Martinez, 24, of West Seventh Street on a felony order for a probation and parole violation arrest without a warrant and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:35 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Michael D. Hadley, 50, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
John A. Atkinson, 57, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Myers Court.
Gordon S. Hart III, 43, transient, for misdemeanor aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Claude E. Sells III, 60, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor breach of peace at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Johnn T. Woyak, 35, of Otto Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Tyler A. Worley, 32, of Reed Avenue on a misdemeanor hold for a city court commitment order at 5 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dystin T. Foster, 28, of Storey Boulevard, on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kimberly R. Bad Bear, 31, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor hold for a city court commitment order at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alan E. Lopez Beleta, 21, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:46 p.m. Sunday at Avenue C and East College Drive.
Richard O. Thoms, 29, of Talbot Court for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Murray Road and South Avenue B-6.
Savannah R. Clayton, 29, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery and assault/battery at 3:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plum Street.
Desiree A. Lucero, 31, of Dallas Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Gregory E. Wills, 38, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI and failure to maintain a lane at 1:35 a.m. Saturday at Avenue C and East Prosser Road.
Michael R. Swartz, 53, of Mitchell Court for felony theft and misdemeanor theft at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Samantha M. Smith, 32, of Mitchell Court for felony theft and misdemeanor theft at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Chad A. Kemper, 49, of 11th Street on a felony warrant out of Mercer County, Illinois, for sex offender registration violation at 10:26 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Holly A. Mikolaizik, 42, of St. Helen, Michigan, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and a stop sign violation at 6:49 p.m. Monday at milepost 9.3 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Daniel K. Cryan, 36, of Sheridan for felony DUI, and misdemeanor speeding, expired registration and possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 1:38 p.m. Monday at milepost 9 on southbound Interstate 25.
Eric C. Coppede, 32, of Hodahlee Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery and speeding at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at milepost 6 on northbound Interstate 25.
Luis A.C. Avila, 37, of Barstow, California, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment at 1:09 p.m. Sunday at milepost 8.5 on U.S. Highway 85.