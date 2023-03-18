Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nathan Cobb, 37, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Grant F. Frankhouser, 24, of 16th Street for felony aggravated assault threat with weapon, and misdemeanor destruction of property and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East 12th Street.
Kenneth D. Rushing, 50, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to give identification to a police officer, disturbing the peace/property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Missile Drive.
Byron C. Kwedor, 34, of Sparks Road for improper registration and driving while suspended, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jamie J.G. Jennings, 43, of Jane Lane for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:17 a.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Ivy L. McHenry, 23, of Poulos Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:43 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Eastland Court.
Allissa M. Arellano, 25, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor indecent exposure, public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday at East 21st Street and Evans Avenue.
Shawna R. Lemke, 37, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Patrick R. Martinez, 29, of Cleveland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), resisting arrest and driver’s license required at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Storey Boulevard.
Charles L. Anaya, 31, of 23rd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of narcotics and on another warrant for failure to appear on a charge of taking personal goods at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Crook Avenue and East 15th Street.
Eric D. Pierce, 31, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday at East 15th Street and Crook Avenue.
Shea A. Towne, 38, of Garrett Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), nonfunctional headlight equipment and no proof of liability insurance at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday at Natrona Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Stephen S. Richardson, 41, of Carey Avenue for felony domestic violence (with protection order) at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Kelsey A. Rizzo, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Carlos A.M. Galindo, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Devin G. Martinez, 24, of 21st Street on a felony DUI/Drug Court hold at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East 21st Street.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Adam C. Ruhaak, 37, transient, for misdemeanor theft, destruction of property, attempt to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East 15th Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Manuelito A. Lovato, 43, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Lamar D. Baker, 61, of Farthing Road on a felony warrant for theft at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Amber L. Wessel, 33, of Rock Springs on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County for cruelty to animals at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan D. Carmine, 43, of Williams Street for misdemeanor destruction of property, DUI (controlled substance), interference with a peace officer (no injury), reckless driving and fleeing/eluding at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jamie R. Cardona, 49, of Kopsa Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony J. Hall, 36, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI (alcohol) at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
John D. Hill, 36, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday at South Greeley Highway and Country West Road.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of Eighth Street on a felony warrant for third-degree arson, two misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer (no injury), and misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry and theft at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
Alissa J. Garcia, 31, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua A. Reid, 30, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
David R. Herrera Jr., 22, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Leo P. Montoya Jr., 52, of Rawlins on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jamar L. Jackson, 38, of Western Hills Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Jefferson Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jose D. Ruiz Ceballos, 48, of Murray, Utah, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), invalid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 362 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Joshua J. Cruz, 31, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply on an original charge of vehicular eluding at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 366 on westbound I-80.